Prajakta Koli on her viral wedding dance from her sangeet: It's questionable that this has become a trend

Prajakta Koli has had an exciting 2025 till now as professionally she had her first book come out and had the release of her horror show Andhera. Personally too, she got married to long-time partner Vrishank Khanal in February and her sangeet night performance on Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte went quite viral on social media. Prajakta Koli

Mention that to Prajakta Koli and she quips, “It's, first of all, very questionable that this has become a trend also. I feel thankful and it's very sweet, but I did that on many mimosas. Why are you doing that normally? So my question is that and it's so weird.”

Giving the background on it, she shares, “At our wedding we were grateful that all our guests, friends and family, were very sweet and nobody filmed anything or shared anything. But this one auntie from Jaipur had taken this video and by the time it came to me, it had already done what it had to do. But it's really nothing. We were just having fun. I know that people are seeing it like a trend but it is actually just us having fun. Vrishank and I had a great time at our wedding, we enjoyed it so much.”

Ask her about how life has changed post marriage and she gushes, “It's lovely. Actually marriage is too heavy a term for me to understand what's happening because Vrishank and I have been together for 14 years so we have spent a long time together already. But more than that, what is exciting is making a home together, spending that much time together and going home to each other. We found our space with that and it's great.”

Professionally too, Prajakta is glad that she has been able to break out of her ‘bubbly’ image with Andhera. “It definitely feels validating when you have people who are so good in their craft sitting in these rooms of power, actually take your name as a possibility for a project,” she says, adding, “When I started acting, I was worried that will I ever get typecast into the space of ‘cute, bubbly girl’. And if that does happen, is there a way to actually break through that? I'm just very fortunate to be in this position where makers of different kinds of stories have actually looked at me in different ways. It's very validating for someone like me to get these opportunities and at the same time it's a massive learning curve.”

But does she feel an extra pressure to prove the naysayers wrong who think she gets acting opportunities due to her social media clout? “I definitely need to prove myself a little extra but never for the ones who doubt. I will never do that for anyone who doubted why I got the opportunity. I'll always want to be there 100% and give my best for the community who got me here, which is my audience. I rely on them for everything. They have supported me through everything, every opportunity and everything new that I've tried. The guts to try any of that has only come from the support that I get from my community. They are my cheerleaders but they are my critics also. So, if I do go to work every day saying ‘no, I have to make sure that I do what is expected of me’ and do it the best that I can, it's never for the people who doubted me or who will come back saying ‘oh she is getting this for whatever reason’. I will always do it for the community that actually backed me and got me these options,” she responds.