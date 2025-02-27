Prajakta Koli gets inspired by Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi; asks ‘meri beauty kis kaam ki’ in unseen Sangeet video

Isn’t it beautiful when two people, madly in love, set out for their happily ever after? YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli experienced the bliss this week when she began preparations for her dreamy wedding to longtime beau and corporate lawyer Vrishank Khanal. The lovebirds were dressed to the nines in designer wear as they enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities with friends and family. Even fans got a glimpse of the fun through social media, where the bride-to-be was quite active. On February 25, Prajakta and Vrishank tied the knot. Well, an unseen video of the bride from their Sangeet ceremony has now surfaced on the internet. Prajakta Koli dancing on her Sangeet

In this viral clip, Prajakta Koli can be seen dancing with her girl gang which includes comedian and actor Mallika Dua along with actor Mithila Palkar. The bride, also known as her social media handle Mostly Sane amongst fans, has dedicated a special song to her beau drawing inspiration from comedy king Sunil Grover. Remember the time Sunil turned into his beloved character Rinku Bhabhi for a special music video titled Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte? Well, Prajakta performed on this very song for her now husband Vrishank, leaving audiences roaring in delight with her expressions and hand gestures.

Meanwhile her girl gang left everyone in splits with their poker faces! In the comment section below, fans had hilarious reactions. For instance, one social media user wrote, “LMAOO😭🤣 I meannnn it's THE MostlySane, obviously her bridal "solo" was gonna be iconic🤣❤️,” whereas another fan gushed, “Thats Mithila and Mallika Dua as her background dancers🤣🤣🤣Now its even funnierr.” Another netizen stated, “Prolly the cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet today 😂❤️.”

For her wedding day, Prajakta and Vrishank chose custom outfits by celebrity designer Anita Dongre. The bride’s hand-painted lehenga featured Parijaat flower motifs, which is what the name Prajakta means. Probably the perfect outfit for Mostly Sane to begin her Happily Ever After in.