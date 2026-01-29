Prakriti Kakar on her wedding with Vinay Anand: Our honeymoon will have to wait

The couple hosted a reception in Mumbai yesterday for friends, family, and industry colleagues, following another celebration last Sunday in Delhi. She shares, “Last night we had our wedding reception in Mumbai, where I got to be the bride in red. I had reserved red for the reception consciously. I’m a Mrs now, a newly married wifey, and the feeling is slowly sinking in.”

Prakriti Kakar married entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23, at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, Rajasthan. She calls the new phase exciting. “I don’t think much has changed. Of course, there are added responsibilities, but I think it’s going to be such a beautiful, fun phase… The wedding was nothing less than living a dream,” says the singer.

Speaking about her big day, Prakriti says, “I chose to be a pink bride instead of a typical red bride as pink is my favourite colour. I wanted to be true to myself. Even my followers have loved my bridal look. It feels wholesome seeing that I got to live it the way I wanted to.”

She adds, “Not only me, my family, my sisters, Vinay’s family, everyone enjoyed the wedding. Not even at one point did it feel like we were hosting people. It felt more of a cosy celebration.”

Elaborating on why she chose an intimate wedding, Prakriti calls it a conscious decision. “Vinay and I both value time spent with our family the most. A wedding is not just two people coming together, but also the families enjoying each other’s company. I wanted to live in the moment and enjoy with both our families. There was no rush, no stress. It was just beautiful.”