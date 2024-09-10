Prasanth Varma on casting Hindi actors in Hanu-Man universe, Jai Hanuman release date

After giving a major surprise blockbuster Hanu-Man this year, filmmaker Prasanth Varma is working on expanding his film’s universe. There are two films already announced in it—Jai Hanuman and Adhira. And he explains that not just big Telugu names, but Bollywood actors will also be a part of it: “There are a few actors that I have met and exchanged ideas, but it will take time. Some actors from Bollywood will definitely be a part of the universe that we are building. But it’s still in a very early stage.” Prasanth Varma on expanding his Hanu-Man film universe

The director also confirms that Jai Hanuman, which was announced to release in January 2025, will be pushed. “Had Hanu-Man made only 100 crores, we would have been finishing Jai Hanuman by now. But since the film earned way more than that, our responsibility has also increased.”

Updating on the film’s progress, Prasanth shares, “We are doing a lot of prep and have worked a lot on the script. We are making sure that whatever you would expect Hanuman ji to do, we have that in the film. All the things you’d want to see him do on screen, we have included them in the story. It has come out really well and we are building all the assets. The casting is also almost done. For Hanu-Man, we shot first and the VFX were added later, but now, we are prepping for that beforehand, so the post-production shouldn’t take that much time. The shoot hasn’t started yet, but we expect to start it soon,” he says, adding, “Adhira will come before Jai Hanuman, and there are two other films we are working on. Other directors are working on it and the shoot should start for them this month. We are aiming to release at least one or two films every year.”