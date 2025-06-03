Preity Zinta's rallying cry for PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 final against RCB: 'Bas Jeetna Hai'
Co-owner and Bollywood star Preity Zinta took to social media to share an emotional and encouraging message for the team.
As Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare for their most crucial match of IPL 2025 — the final showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tonight — team co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took a moment to pen a warm message filled with pride and motivation.
The 50-year-old actor, who has been a constant at PBKS games this season, shared an emotional video montage on her social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption dedicated to the squad.
"All smiles as @PunjabKingsIPL make it to the final after a SUPER TEAM EFFORT led by our dynamic sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15, our passionate coach @RickyPonting & the entire coaching staff & everyone at PBKS. Today will be incomplete without mentioning Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell & Marco Jansen for making this final possible. One more game to go ... Bas Jeetna Hai | IPL 2025 | Sadda Punjab | Ting!" she wrote.
Her visible enthusiasm — whether seen cheering from the stands or engaging with the players and supporters — has cemented her place as a fan favorite within the PBKS community.
The team’s path to the final was carved through a thrilling Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, where captain Shreyas Iyer powered the chase with an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries. Featuring eight massive sixes, his knock guided Punjab to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, chasing down a stiff 204-run target and securing their first final appearance in years.
Following the tense finish, Shreyas maintained his composure until a heartfelt on-field moment saw him sharing an embrace with Preity — a scene that quickly resonated with fans and symbolized the deep-rooted connection between the co-owner and her team.