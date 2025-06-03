Preity Zinta's rallying cry for PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 final against RCB: 'Bas Jeetna Hai'

As Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare for their most crucial match of IPL 2025 — the final showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tonight — team co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took a moment to pen a warm message filled with pride and motivation. Preity Zinta’s bond with Punjab Kings shines ahead of IPL 2025 final((PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI04_08_2025_000597A))

The 50-year-old actor, who has been a constant at PBKS games this season, shared an emotional video montage on her social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption dedicated to the squad.

"All smiles as @PunjabKingsIPL make it to the final after a SUPER TEAM EFFORT led by our dynamic sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15, our passionate coach @RickyPonting & the entire coaching staff & everyone at PBKS. Today will be incomplete without mentioning Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell & Marco Jansen for making this final possible. One more game to go ... Bas Jeetna Hai | IPL 2025 | Sadda Punjab | Ting!" she wrote.

Her visible enthusiasm — whether seen cheering from the stands or engaging with the players and supporters — has cemented her place as a fan favorite within the PBKS community.

The team’s path to the final was carved through a thrilling Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, where captain Shreyas Iyer powered the chase with an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries. Featuring eight massive sixes, his knock guided Punjab to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, chasing down a stiff 204-run target and securing their first final appearance in years.

Following the tense finish, Shreyas maintained his composure until a heartfelt on-field moment saw him sharing an embrace with Preity — a scene that quickly resonated with fans and symbolized the deep-rooted connection between the co-owner and her team.