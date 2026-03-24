Prime Video Presents 2026: Platform unveils its slate of close to 55 shows and movies

Prime Video unveiled its biggest new originals slate at its Prime Video Presents showcase with close to 55 series and movies last week. Anchored by an expansive Indian Originals lineup, alongside the announcement of theatrical films from Amazon MGM Studios India and some licensed titles, the upcoming slate promises to entertain customers from streaming to cinema. Prime Video's leadership team: From L to R (standing)- Gaurav Bhasin (Head Prime Video Ads and Marketplace India), Kelly Day (VP of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios International), Manish Menghani (Director & Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video, India), Gaurav Gandhi (VP, APAC & ANZ, Prime Video), Nikhil Madhok (Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, Stuti Ramachandra (Director & Head of Production & Post, International Originals, Prime Video India), Sonal Kabi (Director & Head of Marketing, Prime Video, APAC & ANZ) L- R (seated) - Nicole Clemens (VP of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios),Shilangi Mukherji (Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India) The slate features original series and movies in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, spanning a range of genres across both scripted and unscripted storytelling. The lineup introduces many new titles, including Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada; Matka King starring Vijay Varma; Raakh starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir; Lukkhe, which marks the acting debut of rapper KING; and Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors, India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series created for streaming.

Alongside these new launches, the slate also brings back new seasons of some renowned franchises, including Farzi Season 2, Panchayat Season 5, Call Me Bae Season 2, Dupahiya Season 2, Dahaad Season 2 and The Traitors Season 2, among others.

Expanding its regional storytelling, the platform launched titles such as the Telugu adaptation of The Traitors with Teja Sajja as host, Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, a Telugu drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer, as well as the Tamil drama Exam, Season 2 of Vadhandhi produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, and Season 2 of Inspector Rishi, to name a few. The slate also introduces an array of new collaborations for Prime Video – Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films, making its foray into streaming with original series Storm and original movie Mess, and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions with original movie Don't Be Shy.

A key highlight of the event included the unveiling of Amazon MGM Studio’s new theatrical slate with five new Indian movies: Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar; Kunal Kemmu’s directorial venture VIBE, featuring Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava; Dilkashi, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, with music by A.R. Rahman; Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L. Rai; and Kuku Ki Kundli directed by Sharan Sharma, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Not just theatricals, the slate also delivers a lineup of licensed movies across multiple Indian languages with post-theatrical digital premieres on the service, promising a bold, cinematic experience for audiences. "This slate marks Prime Video India's new era, delivering unparalleled content diversity," said Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video India, adding, "India remains central to Prime Video’s global growth, ranking among the top territories worldwide for attracting new Prime members in 2025. Close to two-thirds of our customers watch content in more than four languages, reflecting the growing appetite for diverse storytelling. And our Indian content is resonating globally among customers as well, — over half of the most-watched Top 50 non-English titles in 2025 came from Prime Video India.”