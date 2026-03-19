Matka King, Don’t Be Shy to VVAN: Prime Video unveils 2026 slate; films and shows to watch out for
Prime Video announced its slate for 2026 in a grand event in Mumbai. Here's a look at all the upcoming movies and shows to look forward to.
The streaming race is about to heat up. Prime Video has unveiled its slate for the year, offering a glimpse into a packed line-up of films, web series and originals set to keep viewers hooked across genres. From big-ticket Bollywood premieres and gripping thrillers to light-hearted dramas, the platform promises a diverse mix of content for audiences this year.
Here's a look at the content to look forward to-
Web-series
Mess
Produced by Hrithik Roshan, Eshaan Roshan, and Rajesh A Krishnan under the banner of HRX Films (a division of Filmkraft Productions) in association with Soda Films Lab, the show is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and stars Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, and Anurag Thakur in lead roles. The summary of the show reads: "When a motley group of robbers invade the family house of a man with OCD, they slowly realise, it’s not the family but them who need to survive this one-night standoff."
Storm
Produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under the banner of HRX Films, the show is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh and stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia, and Ranjan Raj. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Five women—each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets, are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam."
Matka King
Heled by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions. The show has been talked about for a long time, and now the teaser has finally been released. It stars Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadavat, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.
The official synopsis of the show reads, "In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, that takes the city by storm and democratises a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."
Welcome to Khoya Mahal
The series is created by Konkona Sen Sharma and Jaydeep Sarkar and produced by Smriti Jain, Gaurav Mishra, Konkona Sensharma, Jaydeep Sarkar under Dramasoc. The show stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti, Aparna Sen, Harish Khanna, Master Luca Adhikari & Dhruv Sehgal.
The official synopsis of the show reads, "Kanishk and Kanupriya, ex-royals and half-siblings united by a crumbling inheritance, are forced to take over their family’s remote heritage hotel, The Khoya Mahal. Desperate to escape, they hatch a reckless plan to free themselves, unaware that Khoya Mahal has plans of its own."
Raakh
Created by Prosit Roy along with creators, writers and co-directors Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, the show is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India, in association with BhaDiPa. The thriller stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.
The official synopsis of the show reads, "When two teenagers vanish, a close-knit family is shattered, and the city is left on edge. Determined to uncover the truth, a relentless officer leads a nationwide manhunt that pulls him deep into a world of violence and human depravity."
Lukkhe
Directed by Himank Gaur, created by Agrim Joshi, Debojit Das Purkayastha and produced by Vipul Shah, Rajesh Behl, the show tells the story of a young sportsman who infiltrates the wild and dangerous world of Punjab's rap music to investigate a drug syndicate, only to find himself torn between love, family, guilt and brotherhood. It stars Raashi Khanna, KING, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Saran, Shivankit Parihar, Nakul Roshan Sachdev, and Kritika Bhardwaj in key roles.
Tax Department Story
The show tells the story of A newly minted Revenue Services officer who takes on the most powerful white-collar criminal in Agra, only to realise that winning is taxable. Helmed by Saurabh Bhave and created by Prashant Raj & Samyak Singh, the show stars Ravi Kishan, Aditya Rawal, Ashvini Bhave, Rajesh Kumar, Barkha Singh, Sarika Singh, Prateik Pachori and Kaveri Seth in key roles. Produced by Anu Singh, Prashant Raj, Shibasish Sarkar under the banners of Reliance Entertainment & Dopamine Media, the show is slated to release later this year.
Carnaame - Badla Gear Palti Kismat
The thriller is directed by Vinay Waikul and produced by Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth, P.S Shyam under the banner of Pink Window Production Pvt. Ltd. According to the official synopsis of the show, it tells the story of four friends who steal cars to escape debt, but one job spirals into a massive interstate operation. Now hunted by loan sharks, cartels, and cops—loyalty is their only hope.
The show stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saaquib Nazar, Nazrul Ayubi, Prayrak Mehta, Sikander Kher, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.
Rafoo
Helmed by Shashank Bali and produced by Sanjay Kohli; Binaiferr Kohli; Vihaan Kohli under the banner of Edit II, the show stars Maniesh Paul and Angira Dhar in lead roles. The show tells the story of a struggling singer is stuck sharing his place with his ex-mother-in-law while his successful ex-wife lives upstairs with her new boyfriend. Every awkward encounter proves they may not over each other, but is love worth surviving this nightmare?
Films
Don’t Be Shy
Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt along with Grishma Shah, Vikesh Bhutani, under the banner of An Eternal Sunshine Production, in association with Chalkboard Entertainment, the film show has been written by Sreeti Mukerji. The cast is yet to be revealed.
System
Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios. The court room drama stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles aiming to show the "real face of justice."
The official synopsis of the show reads, "When Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor, meets Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer from a humble background, their lives are thrown into upheaval where power defines truth, blurring the system and raising a question of what justice truly means to them."
VVAN
Helmed by Deepak Mishra, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures—an 11:11 Productions Production. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in key roles. The film will be available to watch after Theatrical release.
The synopsis of the film reads, "Force of the Forrest: A rational urban man defies his ancestral forbidden forest & awakens a divine goddess, only to realise that some powers exist beyond logic & he must rise as the village’s only saviour to protect his people from annihilation."
Raftaar
Helmed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Films, the film stars Rajkumar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, “In the booming world of Indian ed-tech, an earnest teacher and an ambitious entrepreneur become co-founders to chase a dream of affordable education - until ambition blurs their ethics and greed takes over.” The film will be available to watch on Prime Video after its theatrical release on July 24.
Nayyi Navelli
Helmed by Balaji Mohan and backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Production, the film stars Yami Gautam in lead role. The film follows the story of a picture-perfect bride who transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven…until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!!! Can this family survive her? The film will be available to watch on Prime Video after theatrical release.
Kuku Ki Kundli
Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the Dharma Productions film stars Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Pahwa, Geeta Agrawal, Suvinder Pal, and Sapna Sand in key roles. The film will be available to watch on Prime Video after its theatrical release.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “A hopeless romantic finds his perfect love story hilariously upended when a complication in his Kundli sets off family chaos, comic confusion, and a heartfelt journey that tests his courage and his belief in destiny.”
VIBE
Helmed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Kunal Kemmu & Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, the film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity G. Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir in key roles. The film will be available on Prime Video after its theatrical release later this year.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “A clueless slacker and his by-the-book best friend—two men who can barely manage their own lives—find the fate of the nation in their hands when they accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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