Hrithik Roshan gets the sweetest birthday wish from girlfriend Saba Azad: ‘I wish you work that deserves your talent’

Saba shared a sun-kissed picture of Hrithik on her Instagram account. Hrithik smiled and looked directly at the camera in the picture. In the caption, Saba wrote, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you ♥️ @hrithikroshan”

About Hrithik and Saba's relationship Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which was released in theatres during the Independence Day window. The action thriller opened to mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.