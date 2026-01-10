Hrithik Roshan turns 52: Here's how the actor trained 4 days a week to achieve insane transformation in War 2

Hrithik Roshan is the true blueprint of one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The star's commitment to staying fit has inspired millions to hit the gym and achieve a body like his. Bollywood's ‘Greek God’, in his latest film, War 2, wooed the audience with his ripped physique and sculpted body at 51. Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 52nd birthday on January 10.

As he turns 52, on January 10, 2026, we decided to look back at how he achieved the transformation. In an August 14 interview with Health Shots, Hrithik Roshan's personal fitness trainer, Swapneel Hazare, talked about how the actor achieved the bulging biceps, ripped abs, and more that left fans starstruck.

The secret to Hrithik Roshan's bulging biceps

According to Swapneel, Hrithik's core objective during training was to elevate the character by retaining the iconic silhouette, while adding more mass, strength, and an imposing screen presence with bigger delts, fuller arms, and a tapered waist.

How did the actor achieve it? Swapneel told Health Shots that they followed a classic four-day resistance split. Day 1: Chest, Day 2: Back, Day 3: Legs and Day 4: Arms (biceps + triceps). They also incorporated steady-state cardio into their workout routine to maintain a low body fat percentage, and added an edge by combining functional drills and mobility work.

“The cardio wasn’t just about fat burn. It enhanced agility, helped recovery, and kept his movement sharp. Without that balance, the physique would have looked heavy and sluggish on screen. But with it? You get speed, presence, and raw power,” the trainer explained.

Age-conscious training

Swapneel also revealed that the actor trained with his age and history of back and knee injuries in mind. "We had to strike a perfect balance between aesthetics and safety. With strength training, we couldn’t rely on heavy loads, so we dialled up the training density and intensity by using supersets, drop sets, and high-rep volume to stimulate Hypertrophy without joint strain," he explained. This allowed them to build more lean muscle while keeping his knees and back protected.

While training was a priority, cooling down after a session was also important, and not an afterthought. “On bad days, we adjusted. On good days, we pushed. That’s how you train an athlete — not by pushing blindly, but by adapting intelligently,” Swapneel elaborated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.