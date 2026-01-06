Hrithik Roshan shows what he actually eats for toned body at 51 in fresh pics: 'New motto is eat lesser...'

Hrithik Roshan is reimagining the art of dieting. On January 5, the actor took to Instagram to reveal his latest fitness philosophy, proving that satisfying hunger is often as much about visual perception as it is about calories. Sharing a glimpse of his vibrant plate on January 5, Hrithik captioned his Instagram post: “New motto. Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge.” Also read | Arnold Schwarzenegger at age 78 opens up about 'crash diet that won't stop you from having cookies' Hrithik Roshan posted fresh Instagram pics showing the colourful plate that fuels his toned physique. (Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan)

The anatomy of Hrithik's 'huge' looking meal

Hrithik Roshan’s meal was a masterclass in volume eating — a technique where high-fibre, low-calorie foods are used to create large portions that provide satiety without the caloric density of processed meals.

His plate featured lean protein via meat coated in a thick green sauce, as well as a colourful array of charred brussels sprouts, sauteed zucchini, bell peppers, lightly roasted broccoli, and carrots, among other veggies. By filling the majority of the plate with fibre-heavy vegetables, the meal remained micronutrient-dense while keeping the total calorie count manageable.

Is 'eating lesser' actually healthy?

While the motto ‘eat lesser’ might sound restrictive, experts suggest that when paired with Hrithik’s ‘huge plate’ visual, it is more about portion control and nutrient density than deprivation. Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that true healthy eating isn’t about extreme restriction.

“Healthy eating is mainly about eating balanced meals every day. A balanced diet means your plate has the right mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre,” she told HT Lifestyle.

She explained the pillars of a balanced plate:

⦿ Carbohydrates: Rice, millets, and fruits for sustained energy.

⦿ Proteins: Dal, eggs, fish, or lean meat for muscle repair and immunity.

⦿ Healthy fats: Small amounts of ghee, nuts, and seeds for brain and heart health.

⦿ Fibre: Fresh vegetables to control blood sugar and aid digestion.

The risks of going too small

While Hrithik’s approach focuses on high-volume vegetables, Edwina warned against the literal interpretation of 'eating lesser' if it leads to skipping meals. “Skipping meals or eating very little can slow metabolism and cause weakness,” she said.

The nutritionist added that consistency outweighs perfection. Long-term health is achieved by listening to natural hunger signals and choosing home-cooked, whole foods over ultra-processed items, regardless of how ‘huge’ the plate looks. “What works for one person may not suit another. Healthy eating depends on individual needs such as age, activity level, and medical conditions,” Edwina concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.