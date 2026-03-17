Gaurav Kapur tears up as bride Kritika Kamra walks down the aisle; their wholesome wedding video melts hearts. Watch

On Monday, the couple’s wedding videographer shared a video from their terrace ceremony. It begins with Gaurav speaking about marrying Kritika. He says, “So many people who mean so much to us will be here to celebrate what I think is actually very normal. Getting married is just a very normal thing because I feel like it’s already done — here (heart) and here (brain).”

Actor Kritika Kamra married television presenter Gaurav Kapur in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home on March 11, in the presence of close friends and family. Now, the couple’s heartfelt wedding video, showing them exchanging vows, has surfaced on social media, leaving fans emotional.

The video then shows Kritika walking down the aisle in a red saree, holding her father’s hand. As soon as Gaurav sees her, he becomes emotional and breaks down in tears. Watching him, Kritika appears touched and laughs at the same time. In a light-hearted moment, she even calls Gaurav “home”.

The video further captures the couple exchanging vows, leaving their guests emotional and cheering for them. Kritika says, “When I look around today, everything looks right. And this feels right. So here’s me standing in front of my favourite boy, making some forever-kind-of promises. I’m a forever kind of girl. I promise you will always be heard, seen, and held. I love you, and I always will.”

Gaurav adds, “You be the plane, I will be the tailwind. I will push you as far as you want to go and be right there behind you. I’ve got your back now and always. I love you, and I am so happy that you are my Mrs.”

Their wedding video left fans emotional, too. One of the comments read, “Kritika is gorgeous. And the vid is all kinds of wholesome.” Another wrote, “I don't know why this made me emotional, too. They are so in love.” Another commented, "Such warm vibes! Men who cry looking at their brides." Another wrote, “Made In Heaven feels.” Another fan wrote, “This is adorable. Made me so happy. Also, people in love glow differently.”

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding Kritika and Gaurav kept their relationship away from the public eye until the actor shared a picture from their breakfast date on social media. The couple solemnised their marriage in a civil ceremony at their residence, in the presence of close friends and family. After the ceremony, they distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside their home.

From Bollywood celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Amrita Arora to cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Virender Sehwag, several well-known personalities attended the wedding. The couple also hosted a grand reception to celebrate their union with friends.