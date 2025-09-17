Priyanka Chopra rings in Nick Jonas' 33rd birthday with cozy relationship timeline photo dump: 'I've been so lucky'

The caption to Priyanka's post read, "As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years ❤️ so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday.

And you can bet your bottom dollar that the first to wish the former Disney heartthrob and a third of the Jonas Brothers band, was his (and our) Miss World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram earlier today, Priyanka shared a series of cozy photos capturing moments spent with Nick. Be it decadent restaurant dates, the in-betweens with daughter Malti Marie during hectic work days, selfies up in the air or a high profile event, the one thing constant through the pictures was that unmissable look of love between the couple.

Priyanka and Nick's relationship, or rather acquaintance reportedly began back in 2016 via X (then Twitter). However, it wasn't till 2018 when things started seeming more official. The unofficially debuted their romance on the red carpet with the Met Gala that year, making things proper later in the year. A London proposal came soon after with a roka ceremony following suit. They tied the knot in December 2018 after several elaborate wedding festivities blending both Indian and Western wedding traditions. They became a family of 3 in January 2022, welcoming daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Wondering how Nick bagged our desi girl? During an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka shared, "We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn't want anyone romantically. But there's always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were. One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he'll get what he wants! When he knows, he knows. There's such a sublime confidence to it that you can't help but be like, 'Okay.' "

Well we too, wish Nick a very happy birthday!