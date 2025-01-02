Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on OTT vs theatres: The magic of movie theatres will never fade

ByRishabh Suri
Jan 02, 2025 02:08 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reflects on the OTT vs theatre debate, and why the latter is always going to stay strong.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had revealed to us recently she is returning to Indian films soon- and boom, rumours began about her possibly starring in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next. Even as we wait for the news to be made official in 2025, she is prepping for the release of Citadel’s next season.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In times where doubt prevails about theatres surviving amidst the onslaught of OTT, what does Chopra feel? “I think that both, the big screen and OTT, are incredible to have! We’re living in an incredible time where we can access entertainment in every way possible, 24/7,” says the 42-year-old.

Also read: Exclusive | Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at doing a Hindi film soon, is it Jee Le Zaraa? Actor responds

Praising the “big screen experience”, she continues, “I think it will always be special. There’s nothing quite like entering a darkened theatre and watching a movie, not just with friends and family, but by a room full of strangers, all connected by the viewing experience. The big screen’s scale, sound, and immersive atmosphere add to make it a special experience. I don’t think the magic of movie theatres will ever fade.”

Chopra, who also co-produced the recent Marathi film Paani, also looks at it from a technical point of view, “The advancements in technology ensures that the cinematic experience is only getting better. From 3D to IMAX, and now immersive audio, there is continued innovation in the theatre experience and that will keep bringing people back.”

