Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Malti Marie is going to school in New York: ‘Her schedule is even crazier than mine’

One of the most adored global stars and the busiest bees in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been travelling back and forth from India to New York as she shoots for her comeback Bollywood film, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, her husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas has been killing it on Broadway. But what has their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas been up to? Recently PeeCee gave us a glimpse of Malti’s first ever rollercoaster ride. Well, the actor has now revealed that her three and a half year old daughter has started going to school. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently graced The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. On a viral clip from the same, Jimmy talks about Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. He says, “I met her and she's the most beautiful little thing. She's so cute and curious and fun. How's it going?” Replying to the same, Priyanka reveals, “She's precocious. She is funny. She's a little comedian. And she knows she's funny, so that's even better. But yea, she's just such a light of our lives right now. This is an amazing season for us. Nick has been on Broadway the last five years.”

Priyanka went on to share that it’s Nick’s last week at Broadway while she has been flying back and forth from India to New York. The Desi Girl stated, “So we've been based in this East Coast summer right now, and she's going to school here, and she has her little clique of friends, and her schedule is even crazier than mine. She has so many classes. Kids do so much!” Not just academically, but Malti is also thriving socially. Her proud mother revealed, “She wants to socialize with other babies. Literally, she says Will you text my best friend's mom? I want to see her tomorrow. It's so cute.”

Priyanka also shared that Malti Marie’s favourite song, also her morning song, is Rose and Bruno Mars’ song APT. When asked if the star kid is listening to any music made by her father or the Jonas Brothers, PeeCee replied, “I mean she doesn't identify them, but she calls them the Donut Brothers.” How cute is that!

We wish Priyanka, Malti and Nick a great year ahead.