Priyanka Chopra Jonas sets the record straight on fake ‘Virgin Wife’ quote, netizens show up in support: ‘Good on her!’

In an age where AI can fabricate voices and faces, celebrities are increasingly finding themselves caught in the crossfire of misinformation. This week, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stepped up to set the record straight. The actor took to social media after a post from The Brief India falsely attributed a quote to her that read: “Don't look for a virgin as wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night but manners last forever.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Wasting no time, Priyanka slammed the post on her Instagram stories, writing: “This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online, doesn't make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality.” She went on to urge her followers to think critically before believing or sharing content they see online: “None of the links or ‘sources’ attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Stories

Her no-nonsense response quickly earned praise across Reddit and other social platforms. “Good on her for calling them out!” read one comment, while another added, “More celebs should call this shit out. Especially Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy. I'm so tired of seeing their quotes in front of 'dark' edgy text they obviously never said.” Others speculated about the timing of the clarification, with one user suggesting, “Good that she called it out, but isn't it obvious it's fake? Or maybe she has a movie coming out?”

Indeed, Priyanka is set to appear next in Heads of State, an action-comedy co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and directed by Ilya Naishuller. But whether promotional strategy or personal principle, her stance against misinformation is clearly striking a chord.