Pushpa 3 loading? Franchise sound designer shares then deletes photos featuring undisclosed 'Rampage' poster

ByAalokitaa Basu
Dec 03, 2024 06:00 PM IST

As if the insurmountable hype surrounding Pushpa 2 was not enough to bring the internet to the point of collapse, we now have Pushpa 3: Rampage to rave about

Is the biggest fiscal blockbuster of Indian cinema on its way? It feels like a resounding yes at this point.

Is Pushpa 3 loading? Several signs hint towards a massive yes(Photos: X, Instagram)
Is Pushpa 3 loading? Several signs hint towards a massive yes(Photos: X, Instagram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a mere day away from its big banner release, for which fans the world over breathlessly await. With the theatrical release locked for December 5, this last leg of pre-release clout is being incessantly cashed in on to ensure a sure shot blockbuster. It's mammoth budget mostly stands recovered with reports suggesting that 1,085 crores ( 640 crores from the selling of theatrical rights and 275 crores from the selling of digital rights) of the alleged 1,200 crore mark the film needs to hit to break even, already being covered. Minting a few hundred crores then, for an Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, is no big deal. And with the latest information leak, it's going to be a cakewalk.

Pushpa need 1200cr just for breakeven
byu/Bright-Boot3389 inBollyBlindsNGossip

#Pushpa3TheRampage has been topping trends and with good reason. A picture was reportedly shared by the franchise's sound designer Resul Pookutty which shows key players in the sound team standing against a mixing board with an unseen poster in the background which read Pushpa 3: The Rampage. On realising his error, the post was soon removed but not before the internet caught wind of it.

Now before you write this off as a marketing gimmick to further fortify a strong release for the film, the internet sleuths are no amateurs and they have full reason to believe that Pushpa 3 is very much set in stone. Why? The answer lies in an X post made by Vijay Deverakonda back in 2022 in which he extends warm birthday wishes to director Sukumar. It read, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage". Not only does this confirm that 'Rampage' is no quick marketing gimmick, but also entertains another very real possibility — will Vijay Deverakonda be playing the antagonist in Pushpa 3?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5.

