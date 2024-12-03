Pushpa 3 loading? Franchise sound designer shares then deletes photos featuring undisclosed 'Rampage' poster

Is the biggest fiscal blockbuster of Indian cinema on its way? It feels like a resounding yes at this point. Is Pushpa 3 loading? Several signs hint towards a massive yes(Photos: X, Instagram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a mere day away from its big banner release, for which fans the world over breathlessly await. With the theatrical release locked for December 5, this last leg of pre-release clout is being incessantly cashed in on to ensure a sure shot blockbuster. It's mammoth budget mostly stands recovered with reports suggesting that ₹1,085 crores ( ₹640 crores from the selling of theatrical rights and ₹275 crores from the selling of digital rights) of the alleged ₹1,200 crore mark the film needs to hit to break even, already being covered. Minting a few hundred crores then, for an Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, is no big deal. And with the latest information leak, it's going to be a cakewalk.

#Pushpa3TheRampage has been topping trends and with good reason. A picture was reportedly shared by the franchise's sound designer Resul Pookutty which shows key players in the sound team standing against a mixing board with an unseen poster in the background which read Pushpa 3: The Rampage. On realising his error, the post was soon removed but not before the internet caught wind of it.

Now before you write this off as a marketing gimmick to further fortify a strong release for the film, the internet sleuths are no amateurs and they have full reason to believe that Pushpa 3 is very much set in stone. Why? The answer lies in an X post made by Vijay Deverakonda back in 2022 in which he extends warm birthday wishes to director Sukumar. It read, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage". Not only does this confirm that 'Rampage' is no quick marketing gimmick, but also entertains another very real possibility — will Vijay Deverakonda be playing the antagonist in Pushpa 3?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5.