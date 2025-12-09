R Madhavan drops hint about Dhurandhar 2, talks about his character: ‘He trains Ranveer Singh…’

It hasn’t even been a week since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar released in theatres and fans are already eagerly looking forward to the film’s sequel. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, the spy action thriller is currently ruling the box office. It gave us a glimpse into the life of a spy from India, who infiltrates terrorist networks in Pakistan. But we are yet to see the journey of how Ranveer aka Jaskirat became Hamza. Well, at the end of Dhurandhar , makers announced that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the same, R Madhavan has now opened up about the sequel and his character Ajay Sanyal, Director of Intelligence Bureau.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan lauded his director Aditya Dhar. The actor was quoted saying, “Aditya Dhar is a monk. Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again.” Talking about the sequel, the actor shared, “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer’s character in skills of espionage warfare.”

Further talking about his phenomenal year at the movies, Maddy shared, “I started the year with Hisaab Barabar. I am ending the year with Dhurandhar, which is one of the most important films of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best directors in the most creative and productive phase of their career: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L Rai, and now Aditya Dhar. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

