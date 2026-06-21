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    Raakh actor Akash Makhija never expected Babu to scare people so much: I am not him!

    Following his role in the OTT thriller Raakh, Akash Makhija shares how viewers were scared of him, leading to an influx of hate messages

    Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 2:59 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
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    With the recently released OTT crime thriller Raakh gaining attention, actor Akash Makhija opens up about how his portrayal of serial killer Babu has left some viewers genuinely intimidated.

    Raakh actor Akash Makhija
    Raakh actor Akash Makhija

    Recalling a recent incident, the actor says, “Literally, a group of people were so scared of me that they backed away. I was like, ‘Arre, I just played Babu, but I am not him!’”

    The 31-year-old’s Instagram, too, was flooded with hundreds of messages. “I never thought Babu would scare people to this extent, but honestly, it’s making me feel like sahi kaam kiya hain.”

    Describing his wife’s reaction, Akash further shares, “My wife binge-watched the show. She cried uncontrollably and asked me to just go away!”

    The actor, who was also seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025), reveals he nearly missed out on the role. “I auditioned with around 800 people… After six rounds, I was told nahin hoga. I was released and started looking for other things, then suddenly I got a call: ‘Aaja tu, you are finally selected.’”

    Akash is now focused on building on this success with more substantial projects. “Sabko dara liya, now I want the recognition to fetch me more work as soon as possible,” he signs off.

    • S Farah Rizvi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      S Farah Rizvi

      S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Raakh Actor Akash Makhija Never Expected Babu To Scare People So Much: I Am Not Him!
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Raakh Actor Akash Makhija Never Expected Babu To Scare People So Much: I Am Not Him!
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