Raghu Dixit Project to perform at RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru: ‘I hope I don’t forget any lyrics!'

For Bengaluru-based folk-rock icon Raghu Dixit, today will forever be etched in memory — not just because Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first IPL title after 18 seasons, but because he gets to be part of their victory celebrations at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as a performer and, more importantly, as a lifelong fan. Raghu Dixit will perform at RCB's victory parade celebrations in Bengaluru today evening

“I mean I didn’t watch the second innings, majority of it, because I was just so nervous and scared. Every time a wicket fell, I would watch the screen and celebrate and then move away,” Raghu laughs over the phone, still buzzing from the high of RCB’s historic win.

“So to be invited to perform at the victory celebration is going to be an incredible feeling. I mean we performed last year in the stadium, and the atmosphere was electric then. This time it’s going to be 10 times more special. I just hope I don’t forget any lyrics, because I am so happy!” he beams.

RCB's win came after a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they edged out Punjab Kings by six runs. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 190/9, with Virat Kohli contributing a crucial 43 runs off 35 balls. Despite a valiant chase by Punjab Kings, RCB's bowlers held their nerve, restricting them to 184/7 in 20 overs .

For fans, the moment was nothing short of cathartic. But for Raghu, there was an extra layer of joy — seeing Virat Kohli, the team’s most iconic player, finally lift the coveted IPL trophy.

“I mean he is such a great player and what he has done for India and for the franchise. He has always given it all, and there has been nothing but heartbreak all these years… this victory is just so special. As a fan you are happy, but you are also happy because Virat has finally won the trophy, after staying loyal to RCB for over 18 years,” he ends.