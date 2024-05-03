Ragini Khanna's fan collaboration goes wrong: I believe in all religions but I haven’t converted to Christianity

Ragini Khanna got embroiled in an unexpected chaos after accepting a collaboration request on a fan post on Instagram. The social media user that goes by the handle chukidarbhadur2.0, photoshopped Khanna’s face in a reel, and showed her getting converted to Christianity. Ragini Khanna denies rumours about her conversion to Christianity

“Though I was born and raised as a Punjabi-Hindu, I am multi-faith person and believe in all religions. I just accepted the collaboration without thinking much, it wasn’t me who posted it contrary to what people are assuming, but clearly it has backfired,” she tells us, adding, “I don’t know why he/she made that creative, maybe saw me in a church and thought I converted, I don’t know the reason and I don’t know this person at all. And suddenly, I was even removed from the collaboration, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Here is the post that went viral:

Strangely though, the social media user, in his next post, showed Khanna wearing a hijaab. “Maybe people started bashing him after the Christianity post, so he tried something else. I didn’t get any collab request for the second post, but social media par kuch bhi hota hai aaj kal,” laughs the 36-year-old, best known for TV show Sasural Genda Phool.

That being said, Khanna asserts that she won’t like to look at this whole situation as a backlash, and will continue with her religious beliefs. “I believe in Christianity; I used to go to the church every Sunday. I go to the temple and Dargaah as well. I have no issues if somebody sees me as a Christian or a muslim, but I’d like to clarify that I have not changed my religion, I am strictly a Hindu. I love my religion more than ever and I have deep respect for other religions as well,” she notes.

Though accepting collaboration requests on Instagram has become a norm these days with many celebrity accounts following suit, but there’s always a caution one is expected to practice. “Of course, this is a lesson learnt, and I will definitely be more careful from now on. I love and respect all my fans, but accepting collaborations will be a tricky thing now,” she says, and is quick to add, “If you see, my entire page is full of such collaborations. I have no idea why I am receiving so many requests non-stop from everywhere. Honestly, I don’t like rejecting these messages, and anyway I barely post any original content on Instagram.”