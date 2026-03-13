Rahul Bhat on his 10 years acting break: Had I not taken those years off, I wouldn’t have seen the staircase of Cannes

After doing supporting roles over the last few years, and finding success in ensemble projects like Black Warrant, Rahul Bhat finally had a release as a leading man recently with Kennedy. The film was stuck for release for three years before it finally made its way to OTT. But the wait didn’t bother Rahul Bhat as he is used to be patient. Right after making his fim debut in 2003, the actor took a decade long break from acting, and he opens up on what he did during that time. Rahul Bhat (Photo: Instagram)

“I was doing too much maza and I felt like now I need to be serious, and that that has to change,” he quips, adding, “Early in my life I realised that I need to prepare a lot. I feel that any when an actor takes any time gap, that is actually very important. It’s not what happens between action and cut. An actor becomes whatever he is before action, with what he has done when he was not doing anything. These aspiring actors today spend 70-80% of their time in chasing work, meeting people. They spend very less time in preparing themselves, reading history and literature. Majority of an actor’s time should go in that so that when you finally get work, you are ready for it. That preparation is what I was doing through those 10 years.”