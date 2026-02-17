Rahul Vaidya on Mumbai Metro tragedy: How is human life so cheap in our country?

Mumbai witnessed a shocking incident on Saturday, after a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Metro Line‑4 parapet collapse in Mulund viaduct suddenly collapsed onto the busy LBS Road in Mulund (West), Mumbai, hitting vehicles moving underneath. Rahul Vaidya

One person was killed and three others were injured, including the rickshaw driver and passengers; some were reported in serious condition and rushed to hospital.

The accident caused panic among commuters and temporarily disrupted traffic on the busy arterial road.



Singer Rahul Vaidya describes the situation as “unfortunate.” He says, “You can impose any penalty now, but no amount of money can bring back the life that was lost. How is human life so cheap in our country?”



He adds that he has always feared such an accident, “This is something I’ve always been scared of, because not enough care is taken during infrastructure development work. Every time we pass under metro constructio n, I ask my driver to move away as quickly as possible and steer the car towards the left side, so that if any untoward incident occurs, there is at least some chance of survival.”