Raid 2 on OTT: Mixed reactions flood social media, netizens claim the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘misses the tension of part 1’

Ajay Devgn is back as the unshakable IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, and if you’ve missed him in a no-nonsense, destroy-everything-in-my-way mode avatar, this sequel promises more of the same. Just released on OTT, the film picks up seven years after Raid (2018), with Devgn’s character once again chasing the trail of corruption, this time targeting a revered yet dangerously deceptive politician played by Riteish Deshmukh. Ajay Devgn

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel introduces new characters and higher stakes. Vaani Kapoor steps in as Malini Patnaik, replacing Ileana D’Cruz, while Deshmukh’s portrayal of Dada Manohar Bhai adds a fresh antagonist to the mix.

Netizens react

Early viewers, however, are split. The internet is abuzz with opinions — some praising the performances, others disappointed by the storytelling. “Just finished watching Raid 2 Rating - 3.75/5. I am convinced once again that Twitter ki janta doesn't like good movies,” one user posted on X. “Though the film is not as hard-hitting or effective as its prequel, it is definitely not a bad film. A great watch. Ajay's acting is good too.” Another review was more upbeat: “Recommended weekend OTT watch #Raid2. Good performances and a continuation of the original storyline.”

But not everyone was sold. One post read: “#Raid2 - Not good turnover this time! Part 1 had novelty & tension, but this feels generic... neat setup & few fine stretches but needed stronger conflict & drama. BELOW PAR.” Another pointed out: “#Raid2Review: Story is strong but storytelling lacks punch. Ileana had depth in Part 1, Vaani falls short. Ajay is decent, but not at his best. Ritesh outshines. Saurabh Shukla’s role is cleverly and symbolically written. Some scenes feel repetitive. Music underwhelms. ☆☆”

While Raid 2 might not pack the same punch as its predecessor, fans of Devgn’s charisma and gritty face-offs will still find plenty to appreciate. Whether it’ll leave a lasting impact like the original, well, that is up for debate!