Ranbir-Alia channel Raj Kapoor-core, Saif-Kareena bring Nawabi flair to greatest showman's centenary celebrations

And the regal, retro fashion was of course one of the highlights of the star-studded night. Earlier this week, most of the Kapoor family, led by scion Ranbir Kapoor and bahu Alia Bhatt made their way to the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi to extend a warm invite to the celebrations planned out in Mumbai, which took place last night. Raj Kapoor's centenary celebrations see Ranbir-Alia channel the retro vibe with Saif-Kareena tapping into some old world charm(Photos: X, Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia looked delightfully dapper in they ever-so-subtly went the retro route. Ranbir for one, stuck to his conservative bandhgala, this time in a midnight velveteen, with the Raj Kapoor-esque mustache truly stealing the spotlight. Alia looked resplendent and perfectly understated in a lavender-lined flora-touched Sabyasachi saree in soft white. The pearl choker, side-swept hair and oodles of bronze (definitely a new touch on Alia's routinised makeup!) really helped the look double down on the 60s vibe.narend

It of course goes without saying that everybody at the event attempted to put their best fashion-foot forward. But taking the cake in this regard were Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who chose to shine the spotlight on their Nawabi heritage.

Saif too was dressed in all-black bandhgala set, his kerchief complimenting Bebo's earthy white Iqbal Hussain sharara set, lined with subtle hints of red. The angrakha-adjacent silhouette and the heavy gold-detailing by the cuffs and the layered ladi of jewel-heavy chokers were *chef's kiss*.

Now while the Kapoor khandaan was of course dressed to the nines, another name made quite the splash at the celebration, Vicky Kaushal. The perfectly-tailored pinstriped black-on-black suit, perfectly complimented his dark shades and pornstache-aesthetic. The tan shoes were definitely a welcome break in the look.

That being said, part of the reason Vicky was turning heads because there were now two very worthy men at the red carpet sporting a retro stache — Ranbir and Vicky if you haven't caught on yet.

So Alia looked sophisticated-ly sultry while Saif and Kareena looked every bit the Nawab and Begum. But between Ranbir and Vicky, who really won the stache-off?