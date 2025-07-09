Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce first pregnancy, Farah Khan says ‘finally the news is out’

Earlier this year, actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made headlines when they shared a cryptic post, which read: “Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!” Thus began pregnancy rumours, with netizens guessing that the happily married pair are expecting their first child. However, Rajkummar was quick to dismiss the reports. Under the post, he added: “P.S.: We are not becoming parents yet.” This confirmed that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were not pregnant in January 2025. But months later in July, the couple have confirmed that they are gearing up to become parents! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Much to the delight of fans, joining the likes of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced that they are expecting their first baby. The actors took to their official social media handles to share a joint post featuring a picture of a cradle, with the words ‘Baby on the way’ written on the top. Along with this post, Rajkummar wrote a simple but sweet caption, which perfectly described the emotions he and Patralekhaa must be feeling right now: “Elated ❤️❤️.”

Soon after the parents-to-be shared the good news with fans, their friends from the industry showered the comment section with love. Actor and fellow parent Varun Dhawan shared, “Congratualtionsssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas Rajkummar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “So happy for you both my dear friends ❤️.” Pulkit Samrat shared, “Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas Neha Dhupia gushed, “Congratulations ❤️ you guys ❤️.” But the funniest was filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s message: “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself 😂.. congratulations 🎈🍾🎉.” This must have been a tough secret to keep, but Farah clearly did a phenomenal job!

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa began dating in 2010. After 11 years, in 2021, the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding. As they embark on this beautiful new chapter of their happily ever after, we wish the soon-to-be parents all the love!