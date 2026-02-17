Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer alleges complainant wanted the actor jailed: ‘It was not about the money…’
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer has claimed that the complainant in the ₹9-crore cheque-bounce case is motivated by “malicious intent” rather than financial recovery
The troubles for actor Rajpal Yadav, though eased for now, are far from over. On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail until March 18 in the ₹9-crore cheque-bounce case linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. But soon after, his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay accused the complainant of acting with “malicious intent” and said the case is not really about the money.
Lawyer says complainant wants jail, not justice
Speaking to ETimes, Bhaskar called Rajpal “a family man” who is “not a lawyer” and “does not understand legal technicalities.” He said the actor was willing to repay whatever amount was owed, and he himself had a lot at stake after the film failed.
Alleging that the complainant’s goal was imprisonment rather than repayment, Bhaskar said, “The complainant said, ‘We don’t want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail.’” He added that Rajpal had already surrendered property documents worth around ₹40 crore as collateral: “He surrendered it before the court stating the value of my property is more than 40 crores.”
Bhaskar further clarified that ₹2.5 crore has already been arranged, and the remaining dues are being settled. He emphasised that the ₹5 crore involved was an investment by the production house, not a personal loan to Rajpal. “This 5 crores was invested by the complainant in that movie, not given a personal loan to him for his personal needs,” he said.
The lawyer added that several Bollywood figures have offered financial help but declined to name them. “He is strong. He says he will comply with court directions. His only request is that his side be properly heard,” Bhaskar noted.
Family relieved after bail
Rajpal's brother Chandrapal Yadav also expressed gratitude and optimism after the bail order. Smiling as he spoke to reporters, he said, “Humme kissi se koi shikayat nahi hai… Ab humare ache din aane wale hain.” When asked about industry support, he replied, “Yeh sab bhaisaab hi bataenge.”
("We have no complaints; our good days are coming. My brother will speak about this.")
The Delhi High Court had earlier directed Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 p.m. to secure bail — an order he successfully complied with. The actor sought temporary release to attend his niece’s wedding on February 19.
Industry support and background
Reports indicate that stars such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, David Dhawan, and Varun Dhawan have extended assistance as the actor prepares for a press conference to clarify his position.
Rajpal's legal battle dates back more than a decade, when he borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed commercially, the debt swelled to around ₹9 crore, and in February 2026, the court ordered him to surrender to Tihar Jail.
