Rami Malek on working in The Amateur: ‘I wanted to do an action film'

Hollywood actor Rami Malek, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as American nuclear physicist David Hill, is gearing up for a completely different kind of role in the upcoming action thriller The Amateur. The Oscar-winning actor recently opened up about how this project came at the perfect time in his career, especially after his intense and rather cerebral turn in Oppenheimer. Rami Malik plays a CIA operative in the upcoming film The Amateur

In a recent interview, Rami revealed that he was looking for a shift in genre, and The Amateur offered just that. “The surprising answer [as to what I wanted to do next] was ‘an action film,’ but not just any action film. I wanted to do something that was elegant, sophisticated, smart, and from the point of view of someone who was underestimated,” he said.

Backing Rami’s take, director James Hawes explained that what sets The Amateur apart is its commitment to realism and emotional depth, rather than exaggerated action tropes. "We’ve all seen those movies where somebody turns into a ninja, suddenly given the skills of Jason Bourne. It’s not very rooted, it’s not very true, and that’s not what happens here,” Hawes noted.

He further praised Rami’s approach to the character. “Rami brings an extraordinary honesty and a huge commitment to the role. We never let this character do anything he couldn’t really do. He doesn’t suddenly adopt moves or become a sharpshooter,” he said.

The Amateur follows the story of a CIA cryptographer whose wife is killed in a terrorist attack. When the agency refuses to retaliate, he takes matters into his own hands, using his intelligence and resourcefulness to seek justice. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe, Holt McCallany, and Adrian Martinez in pivotal roles. Indian audiences will get an early look at the movie, which is set to release in cinemas nationwide on April 10, 2025—one day before its international debut.