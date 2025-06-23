Rana Naidu 2 actor Rana Daggubati on handling trolls: Everyone feels the need…
Actor Rana Daggubati, who recently returned with season 2 of the web show Rana Naidu, continues to balance his presence between the big screen and the OTT space. No stranger to long-form storytelling - having made his streaming debut in 2023 - Rana says he has developed a measured understanding of cynicism often disguised as opinion - and how to rise above it. “Art has to disturb the guys who are comfortable and create some kind of satisfaction to those who are disturbed and I believe in that,” says Rana, as he goes on to talk about online trolling.
Sharing how he remains unfazed by online negativity, the 40-year-old says, “Commenting is everybody’s job and social media is a real thing. Everyone feels the need to say something and that necessarily doesn’t have to be right or wrong - it’s just someone’s opinion.”
Rana, who has worked across the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, is well-versed in the different cultural expectations and the varied emotional responses of audiences when a film falls short of those expectations. “When you take the size of a country like ours, the cultural understanding of people is very different,” Rana says. Recalling his experiences promoting films across India, he adds, “We travel so many kilometers with a sense of what they (audience) understand, and it can be very different from how we choose to live our own lives.”
He acknowledges that in a country as vast and diverse as India, different opinions are inevitable and one should take it in their stride. “It just gives us a sense of understanding of those people because our jobs will not change. I have been doing this for 15 years and I will continue to do it,” he says before signing off, “As creators, it’s our job to say, ‘Here’s a story, let’s see how many people it reaches.’ That’s what we need to focus on.”