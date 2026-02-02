‘Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Ram’: Says RK’s Ramayana co-star Arun Govil, who played Ram 39 years ago

When it was first announced that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana , the internet was left divided. Some fans were quite excited to witness the actor in this never-seen-before avatar, while others brutally trolled RK, claiming he was not worthy of the opportunity. But many opinions changed for the better when the teaser of Ramayana released. Well, RK’s onscreen father and actor Arun Govil, who himself played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan 39 years ago, has now revealed how Ranbir’s look is shaping up.

In a recent chat with PTI, Arun Govil opened up about his Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor. In the film, Arun will be seen as Lord Rama’s father King Dasharatha. The veteran actor shared, “The Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari looks very good. It has been made with a lot of hard work by Nitesh Tiwari, the actors and the entire team. The main actor Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Ram. He is a good actor and good human being. To play a God, you’ve to have a good, pure soul, and you have to be a good human being also.”

Arun went on to explain, “Comparisons are always made when a standard is set and no one should feel bad that I’m being compared. I believe that in order to play the role of God, you should look like that. The look is very important. When people see you, they should see God in you, and think, ‘God can be like that’.” Reacting to comparisons with Prabhas’ Adipurush (2023), Arun shared, “There is a lot of difference between Ramayana and Adipurush.”

Starring Rocking Star Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana is a two-part series, the first installment of which will arrive in theatres this Diwali. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu.