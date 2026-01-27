Ranbir Kapoor reveals Animal to turn in a three-part franchise, second part to go on floors in 2027

The 2023 release Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emerged as one of the highest grossing film of the year, and the end credits of the film announced its sequel titled Animal Park. While there had been buzz around when the film will go on floors, Ranbir Kapoor has now given a date for it. In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Ranbir shared, “The director (Sandeep) is right now making another film (Spirit). We should start that film in 2027. It’s a bit away.”

Ranbir Kapoor is currently balancing work on two big-budget releases, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Ramayana by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. Amid that, the actor has given an update on his next film in the pipeline, Animal Park.

Giving an update on the status of the scripting for the film, the actor informed that Sandeep wants to turn the film into a three-part franchise. He said, “He (Sandeep) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park.”

He added, “We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward. It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I’m very excited to be a part of it.” The actor also shared the logic behind him playing two characters in Animal Park, explaining that the antagonist gets plastic surgery, becomes like a body double, and starts looking like the protagonist.