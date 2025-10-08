When Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Rashmika Mandanna met Animal director on Vijay Deverakonda’s terrace; watch

In 2017, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga began his filmmaking career with Arjun Reddy . The Telugu romantic drama not only explored Vijay Deverakonda’s versatility as an actor, but also gave the director and actor duo a bond to cherish for a lifetime. The same happened with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep when they worked together in Animal (2023). Well, during the promotions of Animal , Ranbir revealed a special connection between Sandeep, his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna and her fiance Vijay Deverakonda . As Vijay and Rashmika make headlines with the news of their engagement, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Before getting engaged last weekend, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Soon, dating rumours began, followed by Rashmika blushing hard and Ranbir Kapoor teasing her when Vijay joined them for Animal promotions via a phone call on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show. In a resurfaced video from the same, Rashmika shares, “I watched Arjun Reddy on the first day of its release, so I have like one connection with Arjun Reddy. And Animal is my film, so I like both of them sir.” When Nandamuri Balakrishna asked what’s the connection, Rashmika blushed and explained that she watched Vijay’s Arjun Reddy after shifting to Hyderabad.

That’s when Ranbir jumped in and revealed, “And actually sir there’s a coincidence story that Sandeep met Rashmika the first day at Arjun Reddy success party, on Vijay’s terrace.” Well, this bit of information left everyone in the crowd cheering while Rashmika went red! In the comment section of this resurfaced video, one social media user wrote, “Finally they are engaged 😍 cutest peeps ❤️,” whereas another message read, “This convo will ENGAGE you in cuteness, ENGAGE you in laughter, and ENGAGE your heart with a smile 💕🥹🫣😍.”

According to buzz, Vijay and Rashmika will tie the knot in February 2026. We wonder if Ranbir’s name will be in the guest list.