Ranbir Kapoor reveals unforgettable interaction with first co-star Rani Mukerji: ‘She told me…’

In 2007, Bollywood heartthrob and late superstar Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor began his journey in the film industry as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya . He shared the screen with fellow star kid and newcomer Sonam Kapoor, as well as Rani Mukerji, who already had an experience of 11 long years in the film industry. Well, as Rani completes 30 long years in Bollywood as an actor, RK remembers an unforgettable interaction with her while they shot his first film almost two decades ago.

In an interview with Variety, celebrating 30 years of Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor shared how he has always felt that his Saawariya co-star is one for the ages. He further described Rani as ‘one of the greatest ever actors’ in the country, who has defined the industry through her work over the years. Ranbir shared, “Rani is the co-star of my first film ‘Saawariya’ and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most. I have seen her as a person closely, I have seen her work closely and have been bowled over by her grace, charm and brilliance.”

Expressing his gratitude to Rani, Ranbir went on to state, “Thank you Rani for the movies, the memories, the nostalgia and the powerhouse performances. She is an entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy and I don’t have words to describe the impact her films have had on me.”

Up next, Rani will return to the silver screens with Mardaani 3 on January 30. The much-awaited film marks the third installment in the YRF Mardaani film series. The actor also has Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King in her line-up. Ranbir, on the other hand, is busy gearing up for Love & War, which marks his reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.