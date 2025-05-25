‘Ranbir started flirting’: When Alia Bhatt revealed how Ranbir Kapoor made the first move in their relationship; watch

For the longest time, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt had the biggest crush on heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. She mentioned the same in interviews as well as on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show. So when she got her happily ever after with the man of her dreams and shared their beautiful sunset wedding pictures on social media in 2022, it left fans smiling ear to ear with a wholesome feeling in their hearts. But did you know it was Ranbir who made the first move and kickstarted their 5 year long relationship, which eventually turned into a beautiful marriage and parenthood? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

During the promotions of their first film together, their passion project Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), Ranbir Kapoor had shared the story of how he and Alia Bhatt first met. In a viral resurfaced clip from an episode of a reality show, Ranbir revealed, “Actually nobody knows this, but Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali had done a small photoshoot, because at one point he wanted to make a film called Balika Vadhu. That time I was his assistant and I was around 20 years old and she was 9 years old. And we did a photoshoot together.”

Alia went on to share how she always felt about RK. She stated, “When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like ‘something is there, some connection is there, I love this person’. Obviously I saw him before he saw me properly. But then we kept meeting and all as friends, socially and all, nothing, not even friends. But then this one flight to Brahmāstra prep, he started flirting.” Ranbir chimed in and agreed, “I flirted.” Now that is what a real life fairytale looks like!

Under this throwback video, one fan gushed, “She truly loved him,” whereas another social media user shared, “Why am I blushing harder than Alia Bhatt just by seeing this reel 😭💀.” Another comment read, “😍🔥love this couple,” while a netizen claimed, “Naseeb badi chiz hoti hai.” On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Love & War. They will also reunite soon for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’s sequel, titled Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev.