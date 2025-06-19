‘Ranbir-Deepika Lite’: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s unseen pics from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri get trolled

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), are currently in Croatia together. The actors have been busy shooting for their upcoming Dharma film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Earlier this month, Kartik introduced Ananya as his leading lady with a sizzling picture of the two kissing behind a passport. Well, last night Kartik announced ‘Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap’ with a cute video, featuring them dancing together on their beloved track Dheeme Dheeme. While the clip won hearts, their new unseen pictures from Croatia have sadly become fodder for trolls across the internet. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are a good-looking pair. They also have cute chemistry on and off the camera. So why are they being trolled on the internet right now? Well, netizens seem to be disappointed with Ananya and Kartik’s looks in unseen pictures from Croatia, which we are guessing were clicked during the shoot of a song in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In these photographs, Kartik has donned spiky hair and sunglasses whereas Ananya, dressed in neon pink with feather dangler earrings, has honey blonde highlights in her hair. The two also look quite tanned. Netizens are now comparing them to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, claiming that Ananya and Kartik look like DP-RK's ‘lite’ versions.

For instance, one social media user claimed, “She wants to be DP and he wants to be Ranbir but it's giving just 'wannabe',” whereas another wrote, “Ranbir and Deepika Lite.” A comment read, “When your embarrassing friends dress up as Ash and Hrithik from Dhoom for Halloween,” whereas another netizen opined, “Saste Ranveer deepika.” Talking about just Ananya, a social media user stated, “the deepikafication of ananya,” whereas another wrote, “Ananya Panday looks so Deepikafied.” Drawing parallels between Ananya and Deepika, an internet user shared, “WHY IS ANANYA BRONZED?! Pls don’t do this 😒😒😒😒😒 Is this a YRF production? Ananya resembles Deepu from Pathaan & Fighter😒.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to arrive in theatres next Valentine’s Day, on February 13, 2026. Are you excited for Ananya and Kartik’s reunion?