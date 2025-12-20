Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram talks about her pregnancy; reveals suffering a miscarriage earlier this year

This year on November 29, actor Randeep Hooda and his model wife Lin Laishram celebrated their second wedding anniversary by announcing a good news. The happily married couple is expecting their first child! Sharing the news with a cute picture of him and his pregnant wife enjoying a bonfire, Randeep wrote: “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️.” Well, in a new interview, soon-to-be mother Lin opened up about her pregnancy, and also revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage earlier this year.

In a chat with ETimes, Lin Laishram opened up about husband Randeep Hooda’s reaction to her pregnancy and his prep so far. She shared, “Oh, he's loving every moment! It took a bit for it to sink in for both of us, but he's been amazing prepping himself, supporting me, and being there for everything I need. We mothers somehow prepare ourselves because we feel the changes, but for fathers they go through it all as an observant — and Randeep really has been prioritising 'US' in the midst of everything. It's great to see him in this space.”

Talking about how the pregnancy has opened up new layers in their relationship, Lin shared, “To accept things as they are. After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we're just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed — and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!” The soon-to-be mum further shared that her pregnancy has been smooth so far, with very little morning sickness. Lin also revealed that their due date is in March 2026. She shared, “We've talked about names, but nothing serious yet. The baby's room is definitely our favourite topic though. Randeep keeps sending me articles and ideas he thinks will help us prepare. We are really enjoying this since it's our first... there is no space for anything else other than happiness, joy and the anticipation of the biggest delight of our lives.”

We wish Lin and Randeep all the love as they prepare to be parents next year!