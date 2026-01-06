‘Ranveer Singh treated us like friends, Akshaye Khanna maintained distance’: Dhurandhar co-star reveals on set vibe

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the most talked about films at the moment. Not only did it rock the box-office with record-breaking collections but also gave netizens their latest obsession — Ranveer Singh as Hamza and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait. Both the actors have wonderfully portrayed their respective roles in the spy action thriller, like true chameleons. But how were they on set? Much to our delight, actor Naveen Kaushik who played the character of Donga, Rehman’s right-hand man and Hamza’s fellow gang-member, has now spilled the beans.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Naveen Kaushik revealed, “On set, Ranveer Singh always treated us like friends. Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, maintained a certain distance — mostly because he was deeply invested in his character. Interestingly, the on-screen dynamic translated into real life as well. You’d see all the gang members sitting together, laughing and having fun, while Rahman Dakait would sit a little apart. That’s how it was throughout the shoot.”

Talking about Akshaye’s warm nature, Naveen further stated, “If we went up to him for a conversation, he would speak very warmly. But once the conversation ended, he would retreat back into his space — and so would we. I don’t know if it was method acting, but just like Rahman Dakait, who stays quiet, observes, and remains unpredictable, Akshaye sir was quite similar in real life. He stayed away from the chaos on set and focused solely on his character.”

Naveen also revealed how different Ranveer is from his onscreen character Hamza. The actor shared, “Hamza is completely different from Ranveer. Ranveer is a ball of energy — a thousand-volt electric current. Whenever he’s on set, he greets everyone. He doesn’t like people sitting around lazily. These two characters — Hamza and Rahman — are poles apart. Every time the director said ‘cut’, Ranveer would instantly switch back to being himself, unless it was a very serious scene. He had a child-like curiosity throughout, with absolutely no ‘I am a huge star’ tantrums.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Ranveer and Akshaye’s magic again when Dhurandhar 2 arrives in theatres on March 19.