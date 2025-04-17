Rasha Thadani reveals how mother Raveena Tandon trained her for Uyi Amma: ‘She used to make me sit and watch…’

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani began her journey as an actor this year. She made her much-awaited debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad. While the film did not perform well at the box office, the lead actors received lots of love when it arrived on OTT. Rasha’s expressions got a special mention, especially for her dance number Uyi Amma which was a major highlight of Azaad. Her dance moves were fire, but her expressions were unmatchable. Well, the star kid has now revealed how her star mother trained her for it! Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon

In a recent chat with BBC Asian Network, Rasha Thadani revealed, “My mom, ever since I decided or ever since even before I started working on this film, because she somehow also knew that ‘she (Rasha) likes this, she’s gonna do this’. She used to make me sit and watch Rekha ji’s performances, Saroj ji’s performances and even Sadhana ji’s performances. So she would break it down for me and say ‘okay see her expression here, this is a happy expression but see how she’s done it, see her eyes, see her lips’.”

Rasha went on to add, “And she would really break it down and try and teach me the craft of it more than just watching it for the fun of it. So even that day we were watching this film where, Jhumka Gira Re, the original one with Sadhana ji. And I was watching it and I was like in awe.” Rasha explained that watching Sadhana’s moves and grace made her wish she could be like that one day. Well, audiences believe that she’s a promising newcomer. In fact, many have compared Rasha to fellow star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, calling her one of the best in the lot. Let’s wait and watch what wonders she does in her bright future in Bollywood!