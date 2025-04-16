Rasha Thadani reveals how Raveena Tandon brought her and BFF Tamannaah Bhatia together: ‘Ever since that day…’

In an industry where myth often suggests that two female actors can never be friends, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s bond is like a breath of fresh air. Their unlikely friendship initially came as a surprise to the internet because of their age difference, which Tamannaah recently shared never mattered to the two. But how did they become BFFs? Well, during different interviews, Rasha and Tamannaah said they met at a party and have been inseparable ever since. But did you know Raveena played cupid in the story of their friendship? Tamannaah Bhatia with Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rasha Thadani was asked about her connection with Tamannaah Bhatia. The star kid shared, “So, I think the first time I met her was at this party. It was the first time I had ever met Vijay (Varma, actor and Tamannaah’s ex-boyfriend) and her, both. And my mom kind of left and I was just hanging with her. And we're just talking, and it was very small talk, and then my mom was leaving. So she looks at Tamannaah and says 'Okay now your responsibility, I'm going. Bye!' And she goes. And Tamannaah's actually like... she didn't leave me the entire night. Even when I had to go, I was leaving, she's like 'are you sure? Call me when you reach home. Okay text me'. And ever since that day, we just... it was like an instant click for me and Tamannaah.”

Rasha went on to explain that she instantly clicked with Tamannaah, who she lovingly calls her ‘adopted mother’. In fact, Rasha believes she and Tamannaah are the same person because they relate to each other a lot. The star kid shared, “We can talk so openly about things. Like there's so many times she gives me advice and I go up to her when I'm confused about something or I need help in something. She honestly advises me more than my mom also. She's just been there for me.”

Well, this is one Bollywood friendship which is absolutely wholesome! On the film front, Rasha is yet to announce her next film after making her acting debut with Azaad this year. Tamannaah, on the other hand, recently sizzled in Raid 2 song Nasha and is now gearing up for her next film Odela 2.