Rasha Thadani turns cheerleader for Ibrahim Ali Khan at Sarzameen premiere: Fans ship it!

The Sarzameen premiere held earlier this week in Mumbai was a starry affair as much of the industry turned out in support of the gritty drama. While the film is yet another feather in the caps of leads Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, it's Ibrahim Ali Khan who has a lot to prove with this production. Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan's moment at the Sarzameen premiere has the internet swooning(Photos: X)

The actor made his debut with Shauna Gautam's Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor and while the film did blow up, it was for all the wrong reasons. The memes were insurmountable and the critique on the acting chops of the leads, or lack thereof, unending, so much so that producer Karan Johar had to step in, in defense of the duo. Sarzameen however, appears to be a much more honest attempt on Ibrahim's part to establish his credibility as an actor. And his fellow class of debutants are actually all-applause for him!

Among the many that showed up for the screening, was Rasha Thadani who made waves with her debut earlier this year in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. Item track Uyi Amma and Rasha's pitch perfect performance may have stolen the rest of the film's thunder but it went far enough to establish her as one of the up and coming names to watch out for. Coming back to the screening, a video of her and Ibrahim embracing each other in a warm hug and some animated conversation (presumably of her congratulating him for his work on Sarzameen) have been doing the rounds of the internet and boy are fans shipping this new (on-screen) jodi on the block!

The two have reportedly been brought on board for a young romance film for which they have religiously been prepping for. While more details on the film are awaited, one thing's for sure, the chemistry between the leads already appears to be banger.

Sarzameen is now available for streaming on OTT.