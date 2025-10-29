Rashmika Mandanna talks about being a mother after engagement to Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I know I’m gonna have kids’

After watching actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fall in love in films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), fans were convinced that their onscreen romance would result in a real life love story. For the longest time, the star couple denied all rumours. Netizens expected the same when reports of their engagement began doing the rounds. But fans were delighted when Vijay’s team confirmed that he and Rashmika are actually engaged! Well, after the release of Thamma , Rashmika is currently busy on a promotional spree for her next film The Girlfriend . During the same, the actor opened up about becoming a mother one day.

In a chat with Gulte, The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran spoke about his children. During the interaction, Rashmika Mandanna shared, “I’m not even a mother, but I already feel… I know I’m gonna have kids, and I love that that’s going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I’m supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I’m already thinking about that.”

Talking about her future and the timeline she has set in her mind, Rashmika shared, “I always had in mind that twenty to thirty is the time to put your head down and keep working, because that’s what society has put in our heads. We need to make a living; we need to have our own money. I knew that thirty to forty was always going to be about work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And forty onwards, I still haven’t thought that far.”

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot in February next year.