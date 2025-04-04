Raveena Tandon reveals how she became a part of Badshah’s Kar Gayi Chull; KJo had asked: ‘Anil Thadani mujhe marega…’

Actor Raveena Tandon is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Bollywood beauties of our country. She’s one in a million, may it be her grace or her ada, from the way she walks to the way she talks, she’s unmatchable. Not just the Indian audience but even rapper Badshah is a huge fan of Raveena’s. So much so that he wrote a song about her! We are talking about Kar Gayi Chull, picturised on Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. But did you know Raveena was asked for permission before her name was added to the song? It wasn’t difficult, since Raveena was also a fan of Badshah. Badshah and Raveena Tandon

Recently Raveena Tandon graced the finale of Indian Idol 15 as a special guest, where she revealed that Karan Johar had called her before Kar Gayi Chull released. She shared, “Honestly, mujhe nahi pata tha aise aane waala hain. Mujhe pata hain Karan (Johar) ne call kiya and hum toh inke (Badshah) bohot bade fan the hi. I used to listen to all his raps, it was so cool. So Karan said he wanted my permission to use my name in the song. Maine kaha ‘How sweet! Of course use it’. He said, ‘Pehle Anil Thadani (Raveena’s husband) ka kya hoga. Wo mujhe marega toh nahi? Tu Pehle Anil se pooch le if it’s okay to use your name’.”

After hearing the song, which had the lyrics ‘Naache tu dilli hile hai London, matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon’, Raveena decided that she will say yes to Badshah, whether her husband says yes or no. Badshah also enjoyed a fan boy moment on the episode when he introduced Raveena. The rapper stated, “Aaj hai Indian Idol ka finale, to chaliye 90s ke mast mast era mein chalte hain, meri favourite ke sath. Main inka kitna bada fan hoon ye duniya jaanti hai from Delhi to London, tabhi to gaane mein thi Alia, par maine likha Raveena Tandon.”

How cool would it be if Raveena and Badshah collaborated for a new music video this year! We can predict a banger already.