Raveena Tandon wonders why her engagement to Akshay Kumar is still of interest: ‘Girls are changing BFs every week’

Many actors aspire to keep their personal lives private. But this is not always possible, because fans often feel a sense of ‘pseudo-intimacy’ with stars. This is a major reason why celebrity relationships, no matter how dated, are often discussed online long after the involved parties themselves have moved on. Take Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, for instance. The actors were in a relationship back in the 90s and were briefly engaged. But they later parted ways and are now busy enjoying their respective lives. So when Raveena was asked about her ex-fiance and how people still inquire on the internet about the former couple, she wondered what’s the big deal.

Raveena Tandon recently appeared on the ANI podcast. During the same, she was informed that people on the internet often enquire about ‘Raveena Tandon's engagement with Akshay Kumar’. When asked which year it all happened in, the actor replied, “Forgotten about it.” Agreeing that some onscreen pairings are never forgotten about, Raveena shared, “Yeah, I think we were very, we were a hit pair during Mohra and even now when we bump into socially we all meet, we all chat, and I mean everyone moves on please. Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, since then to now. But one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head. I don't know why. But yes, everyone moves on. People have divorces, people move on, yeah. So what's the big deal?”

When asked about viral reports of Akshay allegedly dating people who looked like her, Raveena replied, “I would not read anything that was written about that. Because then why unnecessarily apna blood pressure high karein. Toh padho hi nahi, better.”

Raveena and Indian film distributor Anil Thadani have been happily married for 21 years now. Their daughter Rasha Thadani began her acting career this year with the film Azaad. On the film front, Raveena and Akshay will soon reunite onscreen in Welcome To The Jungle. We wish the two all the best for the much-awaited film.