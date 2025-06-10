Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani on comparisons to Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi: ‘They have all done…’

When a newcomer begins their journey in the Hindi film industry, their fate lies in the hands of audiences. The same is the case for star kids who follow in the footsteps of their actor parents to shine on the silver screen. Some receive love while others get trolled. Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani, who made her acting debut earlier this year with Abhishek Kapoor’s period action drama Azaad, managed to win hearts and also left a lasting impact on audiences. So much so that she was already a fan favourite across the internet before her first film released. Janhvi Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Suhana Khan

In a throwback interview with Filmygyan, taken days before the release of her debut film Azaad, Rasha Thadani reacted to comments from fans on social media. The clip has now resurfaced on the internet where Rasha reacts to comparisons with her fellow star kids — Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. One such comment read, “Janhvi, Suhana, Khushi ko takkar dene aayi hai Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha.” Replying to the same, Rasha shared, “I think they are all more experienced than me.”

Rasha went on to explain, “They've all done more work than I have. They've already completed a film, had it out. So I think there's something I can actually learn from them. They've had more experience. So I don't think it's like that.” In the comment section of this throwback viral video, one social media user lauded Rasha as: “Beauty with brains.” Meanwhile, an internet user stated, “Bollywood ki next super star rasha hi hai 🔥,” whereas a netizen claimed, “Rasha is much much better than suhana, Khushi, janhvi and ananya.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Rasha to announce her next film. She recently dropped a hint about joining forces with Munjya fame star Abhay Verma with an Instagram video. Let’s wait and watch!