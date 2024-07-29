Real content gives me large expanse to perform, says Bhumika Dube

Last seen in the series The Railway Men (2023) and film Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), actor Bhumika Dube believes that real stories always fetch a good audience. Actor Bhumika Dube

“Luckily, actors today are getting to be part of stories that are not only based on true incidents but also shot in real locations. Today shooting indoors, building sets have largely taken over by creating stories where they belong. This surely helps actors to etch better characters and add colours to the story’s premise. I too am such an actor who loves to be part of real content as it gives a large expanse to perform,” says Dube.

Dube who shot her last release Barah By Barah in Uttar Pradesh, adds, “Finding the right locations is a challenge but once done the next step is to fix things up. The beauty of our country is the countryside and its rural area, but things are fast changing. I belong to Bhopal and love its scenic beauty. I shot in Varanasi and other nearby places, and I feel too much urbanisation and construction is taking away the vibes of all small cities. I felt it closely when we were last shooting here.”

She is waiting for her upcoming film to start streaming soon. “I am keeping my fingers crossed as every new release does make you a bit nervous, but I know Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba will go down well with the audience. It too has been shot at some beautiful locations. Intentionally or unintentionally, I have been part of stories that have an earthy feel to them, as an artiste whatever I have done I have given it my best shot,” concludes the actor who was part of the OTT series Dahan.