Republic Day EXCLUSIVE| Tiger Shroff: Honoured to present real life heroes on screen when I get the chance in films

It’s the 75th Republic Day for India today, and who better than Tiger Shroff to shoot with us exclusively? His biggest hits- Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War,and his upcoming biggies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), Singham Again- all have patriotism at their core. Actor Tiger Shroff poses exclusively for HT City on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. (Photo: Satish Bate/ HT)

We meet him just as he was prepping to leave for Jordan, where he recently shot some songs for BMCM with Akshay Kumar. Excerpts from a chat with the 33-year-old:

It’s the 75th year of us being a Republic. Is this one more special?

It’s something to be proud of! This day should be about remembering how we reached such a milestone, the journey to making this happen.

All your films have a patriotic flavour. BMCM is full of it too, judging by the teaser...

Yes, that’s definitely one of the major themes in our film. It has been fully organic in my career... the scripts I have chosen have had an affinity towards me playing an Army officer, or a very heroic character who is very righteous and stands up for the right reasons, whether it’s for the country or for an underdog, weak or oppressed. Full credit to the makers. They see me, in their terms, as a heroic figure. For me, it is an absolute honour and privilege to be presenting the real heroes of our country on celluloid whenever I get the chance.

Actor Tiger Shroff's patriotism runs high, just like this high jump he executes flawlessly for HT City's special shoot. (Photo: Satish Bate/ HT)

There’s a very thin line between patriotism and jingoism on celluloid. Do you take care of this?

I am the kind of actor who surrenders myself to my director. They are the captain of the ship, I just do whatever I am told. And when there’s something extra asked of me, I bring that to the table as and when they require.

How do you define patriotism then?

For me, it’s representing my country, a righteousness, standing by India. I feel a sense of pride for my country, and that pretty much sums it up for me.

Do you feel the pressure of behaving righteous, saying the right things all the time since children try to emulate you too?

Not at all! Because it’s second nature to me. This is what I am. There is no effort I put into behaving like this, and I credit my mother and father (Ayesha and Jackie Shroff), they raised me in a way where I didn’t have to think twice about any of my actions.

In your growing years, how would you spend the day?

My father, on every Republic Day, would be invited to some event, be it flag hoisting or a cultural programme. I would always accompany him and watch him hoist the flag, That’s my earliest and fondest memory.

What are your thoughts on India today?

Obviously, with the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are growing fast in so many ways. It’s fair to say we all are very proud. India is one of the superpowers of the world, and I am very grateful to be a part of the country. I have moments of these on celluloid, where I get to represent India in some way. Right now, we are in a golden phase. I am grateful to be an Indian.