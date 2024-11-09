Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ricky Kej on fourth Grammy nomination: Many say ‘awards don’t matter' but…

ByRishabh Suri
Nov 09, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Musician Ricky Kej talks about his latest album Break of Dawn being nominated at the Grammys 2025.

Musician Ricky Kej is beaming with joy as he has bagged his fourth nomination at the Grammys. Having won it earlier in 2015, 2022 and 2023, Ricky Kej is as excited as he was the first time he was nominated.

Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej

The album nominated this year is called Break of Dawn.

“Each nomination, each victory for a different project is exciting. It’s just like saying had a fourth child, they would be as excited about it! As time progresses, with each project, you feel you have a better understanding of the world. All my music is cause and issue based. With every progressing album of mine, I feel it’s my best work ever. To get applauded for it feels absolutely amazing,” says the 43-year-old.

Also read: Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' lifts her to top of Grammy nominations list

Asked further if awards and nominations make a difference to one’s career, he quips, “Of course. All of this, in my opinion, is a platform. A lot of people say ‘I don’t care about awards, they are useless’ I am not of that thinking at all. Simply because I believe that the art of creating without keeping awards in mind is important. It needs to be pure. When you win an award for art, then one has to be grateful because it gives you a platform for doing bigger and better things, to create better music by collaborating with musicians and learn from them. It allows you to spread your message further and wider.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //