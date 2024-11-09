Ricky Kej on fourth Grammy nomination: Many say ‘awards don’t matter' but…

Musician Ricky Kej is beaming with joy as he has bagged his fourth nomination at the Grammys. Having won it earlier in 2015, 2022 and 2023, Ricky Kej is as excited as he was the first time he was nominated. Ricky Kej

The album nominated this year is called Break of Dawn.



“Each nomination, each victory for a different project is exciting. It’s just like saying had a fourth child, they would be as excited about it! As time progresses, with each project, you feel you have a better understanding of the world. All my music is cause and issue based. With every progressing album of mine, I feel it’s my best work ever. To get applauded for it feels absolutely amazing,” says the 43-year-old.

Also read: Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' lifts her to top of Grammy nominations list

Asked further if awards and nominations make a difference to one’s career, he quips, “Of course. All of this, in my opinion, is a platform. A lot of people say ‘I don’t care about awards, they are useless’ I am not of that thinking at all. Simply because I believe that the art of creating without keeping awards in mind is important. It needs to be pure. When you win an award for art, then one has to be grateful because it gives you a platform for doing bigger and better things, to create better music by collaborating with musicians and learn from them. It allows you to spread your message further and wider.”