Riddhi Kumar reflects on the Raja Saab box office performance: It could have done much more

Actor Riddhi Kumar shares that the last few years were spent entirely on the single project, The Raja Saab, “It was a multi-starrer and required quite a lot of time to complete.” Actor Riddhi Kumar

Commenting on the performance of the Prabhas starrer, the actor said, “Realistically speaking, yes, The Raja Saab could not meet the expectations everyone had. In the Southern belt, it surely did well; however, as a pan-India project of this scale, it surely could have done much more. Every film that comes out, whether a hit or a miss, eventually represents a big risk taken by the makers. We are here to collaborate and create something new; if we did not meet the audience's expectations this time, we will strive to create something better and give back more to them next time.”

Addressing recent incidents of harassment involving her co-star Niddhi Agarwal and others, she stated, "It’s a very sensitive issue, and it is quite challenging when personal space is not respected. When I put myself in the audience's shoes, I always try to understand and respect a person's privacy. At the same time, as a fan or an audience member, I would take such instances as a lesson and wish all could understand the importance of maintaining a distance instead of barging into somebody’s space. Admiration and love can be poured in but it should never harm or disturb any actor or celebrity.”

Looking ahead, the actor expressed her desire to work with more superstars. “I was in awe of Prabhas sir, he is magic and there is so much to learn from him. After working with him and surely looking forward to working with more stars as the kind of following they have adds so much warmth to the films. For now I have two Tamil and a Telugu project that I will be finalising and get back to work.”