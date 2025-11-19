Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on runway scare Never experienced anything like this before, was terrified’

Reality show star and interior designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a scary ordeal during her flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The actor, who will soon make her big screen debut, shared at length about her flight taking off immediately after landing on Mumbai runway. Riddhima with daughter Samara.

Riddhima was traveling with her daughter Samara, and tells us how the moment left her terrified.

"It was quite terrifying. We have never experienced this before. We didn't know what was happening," shares Riddhima.

Daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shares a family traveling habit, keeps everyone in Kapoor family aware of each other's whereabouts.

“It's always been a family thing to write 'JMD' (Jai Mata Di) while taking off and while landing. It's a habit since we were in college and traveling while studying abroad,” says Riddhima.

She adds, “As soon as I landed, I told my family that I landed and immediately after 4-5 seconds, we started the ascend and I was really scared. I messaged my family that we are taking off again. For some off reason, that message didn't go through. I am just glad that we landed back safely.”

Talking about the moment of distress that she and Samara, 14, shared, Riddhima says she had to keep calm for her daughter, who was scared with what was happening.

"My daughter was very scared and she kept holding my hand and kept asking ‘Mumma, what is going on’. I just had to keep calm and I told her to keep calm and ensure that she is ok. But I was really terrified. Just realized life is too precious," she says.