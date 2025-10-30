Exclusive | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni refutes trolling claims after charity post for Sudhir Dalvi

Reality TV personality and jewelry designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently made a donation towards veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi’s medical treatment and found herself facing an insensitive comment online. However, she was quick to respond and later clarifies that reports of her being trolled were exaggerated. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni doesn't focus on the negativity that comes her way.

“There is no trolling happening. There was one negative comment and I replied to that person, that’s it. So many people have been commenting their blessings and good wishes, and that is what matters,” Riddhima tells us.

Dalvi, known for his portrayal of Sai Baba on television, is reportedly battling serious health complications caused by sepsis. His family previously appealed for financial aid, nearly spending ₹10 lakh on his treatment, with doctors estimating that the costs could rise to Rs15 lakh.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj 2025| Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Ranbir and I are fiercely protective of each other

Emphasising the importance of helping others, Riddhima says, “I’ve always believed in doing my bit in whatever capacity I can. Helping someone in need and giving back is important, goodwill is what you leave behind, nothing else matters.”

Riddhima, who will soon be seen in a film with Kapil Sharma, adds, “If people bless me for the little I’m able to do, that means the world to me. I would encourage everyone to do the same.”