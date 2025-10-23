Bhai Dooj 2025| Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Ranbir and I are fiercely protective of each other

Being brought in the Kapoor family, which was always in the public eye actor-siblings Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor have always had each other’s back. Even after Riddhima got married to Delhi entrepreneur Bharat Sahni, her bond with her brother stood the test of time and distance.
Today on the festival of Bhai Dooj, Riddhima shares how she and Ranbir were like any other siblings at home.
“Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family,” Riddhima shares in a candid chat with us.
She adds, “At home, we were just like any other brother and sister teasing, fighting, covering up for each other sometimes- off course, there were times we’d keep little secrets from our parents but nothing major. We’ve always been fiercely protective of each other, and that’s never changed."