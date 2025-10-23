Bhai Dooj 2025| Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Ranbir and I are fiercely protective of each other

She adds, “At home, we were just like any other brother and sister teasing, fighting, covering up for each other sometimes- off course, there were times we’d keep little secrets from our parents but nothing major. We’ve always been fiercely protective of each other, and that’s never changed."

“ Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family,” Riddhima shares in a candid chat with us.

Today on the festival of Bhai Dooj, Riddhima shares how she and Ranbir were like any other siblings at home.

Being brought in the Kapoor family, which was always in the public eye actor-siblings Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor have always had each other’s back. Even after Riddhima got married to Delhi entrepreneur Bharat Sahni, her bond with her brother stood the test of time and distance.

Riddhima who will soon make her Bollywood movie debut alongside Kapil Sharma, also shared that they would often fight over TV remote as children. “Classic sibling stuff,” she laughs!

Ranbir, 43 and Riddhima,45 lost their father, superstar Rishi Kapoor in 2020. The emotional jolt to the family brought them together even more.

Talking about how their relationship has evolved, Riddhima says, “Losing Papa brought us even closer. Our bond has always been strong, but now it’s deeper”.

For the loving sister that she is, Riddhima calls Ranbir “her biggest cheerleader”, who gives her honest advice.

What is the similarity and difference between the two?

We’re both super family-oriented and value our relationships a lot. But personality wise, Ranbir is definitely the calmer one - I’m way more impatient!

Riddhima rues that she will be in Delhi this year, away from Ranbir but says that she will ensure a video call happens so that they can wish each other.